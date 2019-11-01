Rhode Island officially takes control of Providence schools

The state of Rhode Island has officially taken control of the struggling Providence school district.

State officials authorized the takeover shortly after researchers at Johns Hopkins University released a scathing report in June. The report found the district beleaguered with low test scores, crumbling infrastructure and widespread dysfunction, labeling it among the worst in the nation.

The takeover, which began Friday, is expected to last at least five years.

State Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green controls the school budget, program and personnel. She says it's a new chapter for Providence schools, students and families.

A website was launched to provide updates.

Infante-Green is searching for a superintendent to manage the turnaround.

Parents, educators and community leaders will work to help create the plan for the district's 41 schools and 24,000 students.