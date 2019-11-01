Power outages, flooding in NY; swept-away priest found dead

An 82-year-old Catholic priest died in flood waters in central New York after a night of torrential rain and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

State police on Friday identified the flood victim in the Herkimer County town of Norway as Thomas Connery of the Schenectady County town of Glenville.

The Diocese of Albany said Connery was pastor of Immaculate Conception church in Glenville from 1990-2007 and had recently been assigned to two churches in Herkimer County.

Troopers say Connery was swept away when he left his car after it got stuck on a flooded road Thursday night.

More than 140,000 customers remained without power in New York Friday afternoon.

High waters washed out roads around the state and forced scattered evacuations.