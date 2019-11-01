Prosecutors announce guilty plea in $9M Medicaid fraud

Federal prosecutors say a man has pleaded guilty to a scheme that defrauded North Carolina Medicaid of at least $9.4 million through businesses claiming to help at-risk youth.

The Charlotte-based U.S. Attorney's Office says in a news release that 39-year-old Tony Garrett Taylor pleaded guilty Thursday to health care fraud conspiracy and tax evasion.

The news release says that Taylor conspired with others from 2015 to 2017 to submit fraudulent reimbursement claims for services that were never provided. Prosecutors say they used a series of entities purporting to offer behavioral health to at-risk youth. Three others have pleaded guilty in the scheme and a fourth is awaiting trial.

A defense attorney for Taylor didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.