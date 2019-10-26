Sheriff’s office says 2 killed in rural crash near Monroe

Authorities in northeastern Nebraska say a woman and child were killed in a crash when their car collided with semitrailer in Platte County.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office say 43-year-old Lisa Groth, of Monroe, was driving the car south of a county road Friday morning when it collided with a westbound grain truck. Investigators say Groth and the child riding with her were killed in the crash.

The driver of the grain truck was uninjured.

An investigation into the crash continues.