Florida governor marks anniversary of Hurricane Michael

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning several events in Panama City to mark a year since Hurricane Michael struck the area as the worst storm to hit the Panhandle.

DeSantis has five stops planned in the area Thursday, capped by a community rally at a high school football stadium.

DeSantis plans to hold a press conference, then make stops at a police station, fire station and local restaurant before an event called "A Night to Reunite" that's billed as a celebration of the community's strength as it still recovers from the Category 5 storm.

Thousands of people are still homeless a year later, and many businesses have struggled to try to reopen.