5 Democratic candidates highlight Ohio party dinner

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the SEIU Unions For All Summit, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

The Democratic Party's national leader and five of its presidential candidates will highlight the Ohio Democratic Party's annual state dinner.

State Democrats say Sunday's dinner at the Greater Columbus Convention Center will feature national chairman Tom Perez and candidates Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj), Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar (KLOH'-buh-shar), Tom Steyer and Tim Ryan. The first four of those are among 12 contenders set to debate Oct. 15 at nearby Otterbein University.

Ryan, a congressman from Youngstown, Ohio, didn't qualify for that debate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign announced Tuesday he will return to Ohio two weeks after the debate for an Oct. 31 Columbus visit.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Republican Donald Trump carried Ohio in 2016, after Democrat Barack Obama won the state twice.