NJ governor to outline ‘strategy’ on lead contamination

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will outline a "comprehensive strategy" to address lead contamination in the state.

The Democrat said in a statement he will detail his plans Thursday.

The announcement comes nearly two months after Newark learned some of the filters it had handed out to residents were not keeping lead out of drinking water. Since then the city announced a plan to replace all lead service lines connecting homes to water mains.

On Monday, Murphy announced more frequent lead testing in schools as well as a requirement for results to published in an online database.

Murphy is unveiling the plan alongside a group called Jersey Water Works, which will release its own set of recommendations on how to address lead in water.