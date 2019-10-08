Alabama city voters to elect new mayor

Voters in Montgomery, Alabama, are about to elect a new mayor.

Probate Judge Steven Reed and businessman David Woods face each other in the Tuesday runoff. The two were the top finishers in the first round of voting in August.

Reed is the probate judge of Montgomery County. Woods is a businessman and owns WCOV-TV.

The winner of the runoff will replace current Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. Strange did not seek reelection.

If Reed is elected, he will be the city's first African-American mayor.