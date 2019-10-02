Baltimore mayor who resigned sells home for $75,000

Property records show former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who resigned in May, has sold her Maryland home for less than half of its assessed value.

The Baltimore Sun reports records show she sold one of her two Ashburton homes for $75,000 to Boaz Alternative Energy and Technologies LLC in July. Property records list the home's assessed value as $187,700.

Pugh resigned in May under pressure amid a flurry of investigations into whether she arranged bulk sales of her self-published children's books to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks. She's still being investigated at the state and federal level.

Pugh listed the home as her principal address but lived at a different Ashburton home.

The newspaper says it couldn't immediately reach Pugh's attorney or Boaz representatives for comment.