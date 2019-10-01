Newark getting help with water crisis through airport deal

Newark is getting a boost in paying for the replacement of lead pipes that are affecting drinking water.

A lease extension agreement with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for Newark's airport and port will pay the city $5 million more per year for 30 years, plus $5 million up front.

Mayor Ras Baraka says that while it isn't directly tied to the recent water crisis, the money will help pay debt service on a $120 million loan the city is using to replace 18,000 lead service lines.

The city has handed out bottled water to affected residents since mid-August, when a few homes with city-issued filter still had elevated lead levels.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Wider sampling recently found the filters working in up to 99 percent of homes.