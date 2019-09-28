New chapter opens in Pennsylvania in fight over suing church

The last victim compensation funds at Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses are closing as lawmakers plunge back into a years-old fight over whether to let long-ago victims of child sexual abuse sue perpetrators and institutions.

It's more than a year after a landmark grand jury report accused church officials of hushing up abuse.

Victim compensation funds in Philadelphia, Allentown, Scranton and Pittsburgh will close Monday to applications.

The state Senate will hold a hearing Wednesday with testimony from victims, constitutional scholars and others.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Based on partial information available from the dioceses so far, fund administrators have offered or paid more than $35 million to roughly 240 people.

Ben Andreozzi, a Harrisburg-based lawyer, says that's far less than what dioceses would have paid if faced with the threat of a lawsuit.