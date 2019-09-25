Kansas Rep. Davids backs ‘first step’ in impeaching Trump

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids is supporting what she is calling a "first step" toward impeaching President Donald Trump.

The freshman Democrat issued a statement Wednesday saying the House had "no other option" than to open an inquiry.

She cited a rough transcript released by the White House of a call this summer between Trump and Ukraine's president showing that Trump prodded the Ukrainian leader to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched the formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday and Davids initially expressed support for an inquiry without using the word impeachment. Davids represents a GOP-leaning Kansas City-area district.

Davids said the transcript of the call "clearly" shows that Trump "abused his power" for political gain. Many Republicans are rejecting that assessment.