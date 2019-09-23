Maine governor tells UN state will go carbon neutral by 2045

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has told the United Nations General Assembly her state will combat climate change by going carbon neutral by 2045.

Mills, a Democrat, was invited to talk about Maine's efforts to combat climate change at the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 in New York City on Monday. It was the first time a Maine governor addressed the UN.

Mills' executive order to bring the state to carbon neutrality referenced the state's recent mandate to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 45 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. The state also established the Maine Climate Council to work on emission reductions and clean energy transition.

The order says the council will provide recommendations to meet the carbon neutrality goal no later than Dec. 1, 2020.