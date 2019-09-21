Alabama closes shellfish growing areas

Alabama health regulators have closed shellfish growing waters in Mobile County.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says Areas I, II, and VII are closed as of Friday. This includes Cedar Point, Heron Bay, Portersville Bay and Grand Bay.

The order by State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, was issued as a result of possible bacteriological contamination of oyster beds due to recent rainfall.

The department says it will monitor bay waters and the shellfish in the interim. It says harvesting will resume as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.