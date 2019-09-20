Maine distracted driving penalty lowered from $230 to $85

Maine's Judicial Branch says the first offense penalty for drivers who violate the state's new distracted driving law will be $85, which is more in line with lawmakers' intent.

The new law bans drivers from holding phones while driving. It took effect Thursday morning. The law passed by the Maine Legislature called for a first offense fine of no less than $50, but a judge with the ability to set the fine placed it at $230.

The Judicial Branch released a statement Friday that it altered fine, which will be $50 plus surcharges that raise it to $85. The branch says it made the change "in recognition of the Legislature's apparent expectation regarding that fine."

It says the change also allows lawmakers to clarify the law if they choose.