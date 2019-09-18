Kansas town council fires 3 top officials; mayor walks out

The city council for a small southeast Kansas community has fired its administrator, attorney and clerk without any discussion, prompting the mayor to threaten to resign and then walk out of the meeting.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that the mass firings happened during Monday night's meeting in Frontenac, a town of about 3,400 located just to the north of Pittsburg. The reasons for the surprise terminations remain unclear. The Morning Sun has filed a records request.

After the firings, Mayor Linda Grilz said she would veto the vote or the council also could have her resignation. She then walked out with the three fired employees.

A city council member who voted in favor of the firings is now serving as interim mayor. But questions remain about whether Grilz had officially resigned.