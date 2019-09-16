Mississippi governor candidates agree on 1 debate date

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, the Democratic nominee for governor, speaks at the Jackson Medical Mall in Jackson, Miss. Hood released an investigative report Wednesday, Sept. 11, that says his rival in this year's governor's race, Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, improperly sought to influence a roadbuilding project near Reeves' neighborhood. AP Photo

The two major-party candidates for Mississippi governor are debating about debating.

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and Attorney General Jim Hood say they have accepted multiple invitations for televised debates before the Nov. 5 election.

But, so far, they have agreed on only one date — Oct. 10 in front of a live audience at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. It would be carried on statewide TV.

Reeves said last week that he had accepted invitations for Sept. 25 in Jackson and Oct. 10 in Hattiesburg.

Hood said in August that he wants to debate in the northern, central and southern parts of the state. He said Monday that he had accepted three invitations — Oct. 10 in Hattiesburg, Oct. 17 in Tupelo and Oct. 29 in Jackson.