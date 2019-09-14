4 Brazilians are accused of living in US illegally, arrested

Border Patrol agents in Maine have arrested four Brazilians they say were living in the country illegally.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents arrested two of the men in the Farmington area Wednesday, and further investigation led them to a hotel where the two others were arrested.

The agency says all the men were found to have initially entered the country legally with tourist visas, and all admitted to engaging in unlawful work activities in the U.S.

The men were entered into removal proceedings and transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.