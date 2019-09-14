National Politics
No trick: Police say no jail for those who resolve warrants
One Mississippi police department wants people to know that a promise of forgiveness for outstanding warrants is not a trap.
The Oxford Police Department is launching warrant amnesty week beginning Monday.
Interim chief Jeff McCutcheon tells WMC-TV that people with one of Oxford's hundreds of outstanding misdemeanor warrants should come in and meet with police to get a new court date.
Despite some skepticism on social media, McCutcheon says people with low-level charges won't be arrested. Instead, he says it's a chance to help people who missed a court date and ended up with an order for their arrest.
McCutcheon says a court officer suggested the idea as a way to resolve old charges.
