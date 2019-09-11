Judge sentences smugglers who planted drugs in vehicles

A judge in Tucson has handed down prison sentences to three leaders of a ring that smuggled drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales by hiding the contraband in vehicles of unwitting drivers.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that U.S. District Judge Raner C. Collins said it was despicable the ring targeted the vehicles of innocent people who had no idea drugs were planted in their vehicles.

Collins also said he had repeatedly heard smuggling defendants over the years deny knowledge of drugs found in their car. He said the case prompted him to wonder whether some of those defendants were put behind bars despite being innocent.

Collins on Monday sentenced the ring's leaders to prison terms ranging from eight to 10 years.