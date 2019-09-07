Cuomo: New York to urge against vaping, echoing US warnings

FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, Talia Eisenberg, co-founder of the Henley Vaporium, uses her vaping device in New York. Commenting that "people should not be using vaping products, period," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, the state's health department will issue guidance echoing recent federal warnings about the habit. AP Photo

New York's health commissioner is urging people to stop vaping, echoing recent warnings about the habit from the federal government.

Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement Saturday that people should abstain from vaping while "the definitive cause of reported vaping-associated illnesses" can be better determined.

Zucker says no illnesses have been found in the state's medical marijuana program, but he said patients should find alternatives to vaping while the investigation continues.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters Saturday that, "people should not be using vaping products, period."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

U.S. health officials have identified about 450 possible illness cases in 33 states, including as many as five deaths.

No single device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses. Many of those who were sickened said they'd been vaping THC.