House Democrats probe use of taxpayer money at Trump hotels

House Democrats are demanding information on the use of taxpayer money at President Donald Trump's hotels and properties, including during Vice President Pence's trip this week to Doonbeg, Ireland. The push is part of an expanded effort this fall to investigate Trump's financial entanglements.

The House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees announced Friday that they sent a series of letters regarding "multiple efforts" by the president, vice president, and other Trump administration officials to spend taxpayer money at Trump's properties. They say the spending could violate the Constitution and bolster the case for impeachment.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement that the spending is "of grave concern" to his committee, which is investigating whether to recommend articles of impeachment to the full house.