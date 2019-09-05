Sacramento to pay $2.4M to sons of man shot by police

California's capital city will pay $2.4 million to the sons of an unarmed black man fatally shot by police last year.

The Sacramento Bee reports the money will go toward attorney fees and into a trust for Stephon Clark's sons. Clark was killed in his grandparents' backyard in March 2018 as police pursued him as a vandalism suspect.

His family initially sought $20 million through a federal civil rights lawsuit. Details of the settlement were revealed in court documents filed late Wednesday. Clark's parents and grandparents have not settled their claims.

Clark's sons, ages 2 and 5, will be able to access the money when they are between the ages of 22 and 25.

County and state authorities declined to file charges against the two officers who shot Clark.