NH governor to sign fire protection bills into law

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is ready to sign into law two bills that deal with chemicals used to protect against fires.

One of the bills would prohibit the sale of certain furniture and carpeting with flame retardant chemicals and the other would eliminate firefighting foam containing so-called "PFAS" chemicals. PFAS used by the military has contaminated some groundwater around the Pease International Tradeport.

Sununu will be joined at Tuesday's event in Hampton by local Fire Chief Jameson Ayotte and Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire President Bill McQuillen.