Judge: Newark doesn’t have to expand water distribution

A federal judge has ruled that New Jersey's largest city won't have to expand its bottled water program to include pregnant women or families with young children who aren't directly affected by elevated lead levels in drinking water.

NJ.com reports that U.S. District Judge Esther Salas said Friday that the Natural Resources Defense Council failed to show that households in another service area in Newark faced "irreparable harm."

City attorneys argued earlier in the month that mandating additional bottled water would cause unnecessary panic. The city has been distributing water to residents in about 14,000 but the group wanted distribution also to residents served by a different treatment plant.

Yvette Jordan of New Education Workers Caucus, which also sued last year over lead issue, called the decision "disappointing."