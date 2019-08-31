Police: 4 killed when motorcycle collides with car

Police in North Carolina say four people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a car.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that the driver of the motorcycle and three people who had been sitting in the backseat of a Hyundai Elantra were killed in Friday night's crash.

The driver and a front-seat passenger of the car were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether the motorcycle's operator, 22-year-old David Robin Wooten, was impaired at the time of the crash. Investigators believe the motorcycle's excessive speed was a contributing factor.

Police say the car was making a U-turn when the motorcycle struck it, killing 24-year-old Benjamin Vasquez, 27-year-old Claudia Leann Gray and 22-year-old Hanna Michele Brotherton.