Warner hopes for 100 voter registration drives next month

Secretary of State Mac Warner said his office hopes there are at least 100 voter registration drives next month during National Voter Registration Month.

Warner said in a news release that everyone should check their voter registration and make sure their voter information is correct.

Any group interested in hosting a voter registration drive can submit a form to the secretary of state's office. The National Voter Registration Day project provides access to promotional support and materials including an organizer's toolkit, posters and social media graphics.