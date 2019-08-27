The Latest: GOP rivals await governor’s contest results

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, right, is greeted by a supporter as he arrives to vote at his Flowood, Miss., precinct with his wife Elee, unseen, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Reeves faces former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr., for the Republican Party nomination for governor. AP Photo

The Latest on the governor's race in Mississippi (all times local):

8 p.m.

Mississippi's rival GOP gubernatorial candidates are eagerly awaiting results in their primary runoff.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. after Republican voters selected nominees for governor, attorney general and transportation commissioner. Democrats selected a public service commissioner nominee.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the gubernatorial runoff, second-term Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is competing against retired state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. Reeves is endorsed by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited to two terms under Mississippi law.

Reeves fell just short of a majority in the GOP primary Aug. 6, forcing Tuesday's runoff. Waller is endorsed by the candidate eliminated in the first round of voting, state Rep. Robert Foster.

The winner will advance to the Nov. 5 general election to face Democrat Jim Hood, the state's four-term attorney general. Two candidates running low-budget campaigns will also be on that ballot.

___

1:30 a.m.

Mississippi voters are choosing a Republican nominee for governor — either Reeves fell just short of a majority in a three-person GOP primary Aug. 6. He is endorsed by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who could not seek a third term. Waller is endorsed by the candidate eliminated in the first round of voting, state Rep. Robert Foster.

The winner of Tuesday's Republican runoff will advance to the Nov. 5 general election to face Democrat Jim Hood, the state's four-term attorney general. Two candidates running low-budget campaigns will also be on that ballot.

Mississippi, Kentucky and Louisiana are the only states electing a governor this year.