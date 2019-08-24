National Politics
SC county OKs raise for detention officers
Detention officers in one South Carolina county are getting a raise in an effort to staff a new jail.
The Greenville News reports the Pickens County Council on Thursday approved paying most new and existing detention officers $5,573 more a year. The raises will cost an additional $333,048 annually.
The salary boost is aimed at helping to hire an additional 19 detention officers or corporals.
The lowest starting salary would go from $31,849 to $37,423. Two other tiers will get nearly identical raises. The highest tier, which includes five detention corporals, will get a smaller raise — from $41,138 to $42,996.
Acting County Administrator Ken Roper says the new Pickens County Detention Center has struggled to hire enough officers to staff it and is still weeks away from opening.
