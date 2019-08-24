Kansas man dies while rock climbing in Colorado canyon

Authorities say a 50-year-old man from Kansas has died after he fell while rock climbing in Colorado.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Department says the man fell about 60 feet (18 meters) Saturday in an area called the Bell Buttress in Boulder Canyon about 9 miles (15 kilometers) west of downtown Boulder.

His name hasn't been released.

The sheriff's department says the man and a companion had just completed a climbing route and were searching for a way to descend. When the victim walked to the edge of a cliff to look over, a rock gave way and he fell.