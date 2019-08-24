Gilliard wants building named after convicted SC lawmaker

A South Carolina lawmaker says it's time to forgive a former state senator who resigned amid a campaign spending scandal and give him the recognition he deserves.

The Post and Courier reports state Rep. Wendell Gilliard wants South Carolina State University to name its new building in Charleston after former Sen. Robert Ford.

In a note Tuesday to SC State Board Chairman Milton Irvin, Gilliard said Charleston has the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and the Strom Thurmond Research Building at the Medical University of South Carolina, and it's time to name something after "another great person that has done so much for South Carolina."

Gilliard's letter doesn't mention the legal troubles that drove Ford from office six years ago.

Gilliard told the newspaper the good Ford did outweighs the bad.