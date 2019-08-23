Crash involving hazardous materials closes Alabama freeway

A stretch of an Alabama interstate has been shut down and a nearby high school has closed for the day as a precaution after a crash involving hazardous materials.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said Friday morning that all lanes of Interstate 65 were closed in the Greenville area. He said I-65 was expected to be closed until at least noon Friday.

Greenville Mayor Dexter Mclendon tells WSFA-TV that local authorities are waiting for state officials to respond to the scene to determine next steps.

It wasn't immediately clear what type of hazardous material was involved in the wreck, or whether anyone was hurt.

Lovvorn said Greenville High School was closed as a precaution, due to its proximity to the crash.

Greenville is 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Montgomery.