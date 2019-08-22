Man shot by Kentucky officer at apartment complex

Police say a man was fatally shot by an officer at a central Kentucky apartment complex.

News outlets report the shooting happened early Thursday morning. Nicholasville police haven't released details on what led up to the shooting.

Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes says the deceased is a 27-year-old man who lived at the apartment complex.

Authorities have not released the name of the man or the officer who shot him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The investigation is ongoing.