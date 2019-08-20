O’Rourke visits Oklahoma sites that were targets of violence

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, right, and Rev. Robert L. Turner Sr. pass the the Vernon AME Church while on a tour of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Mike Simons

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has paid visits to sites in Tulsa and Oklahoma City that were targeted by violence.

The former congressman stopped Monday in Tulsa's Greenwood District where a white mob in 1921 looted black businesses , leaving homes and churches smoldering. He later visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, which is dedicated to the victims of the 1995 domestic terrorist bombing of a federal building.

O'Rourke drew connections between the Oklahoma attacks and the Aug. 3 attack in his hometown of El Paso , Texas, in which a white nationalist killed 22 people and wounded about two dozen others. Police say the attacker targeted Mexicans.

President Donald Trump accused O'Rourke of exploiting tragedy to boost his campaign.