1st African American adjutant general of NV National Guard

This 2017 photo provided by the Nevada Air National Guard shows Brig. Gen. Ondra Berry, who will become the first African American to lead the organization in its 154-year history. Gov. Stevel Sisolak announced the appointment of the former Reno assistant police chief and casino executive as the new adjutant general of the Nevada Air Guard on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, effective Sept. 1. AP Photo

A 32-year veteran of the Nevada Air National Guard who worked as assistant Reno police chief and a casino executive has been named the Nevada National Guard's first African-American adjutant general in its 154-year history.

Gov. Steve Sisloak announced 60-year-old Ondra Berry's appointment on Monday.

He says Berry's exemplary military experience combined with his background in senior leadership roles in law enforcement and business gives him an invaluable perspective on the qualities and skills necessary for the job.

Berry of Sparks served 25 years as a Reno police officer. He retired as assistant chief in 2005 and became senior vice president for diversity and inclusion at MGM Resorts. He's been the Nevada Air Guard's assistant adjutant general since 2015.

Berry says he's honored and humbled to be selected to replace retiring Brig. Gen. William Burks effective Sept. 1.