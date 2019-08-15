The Latest: Paralyzed Democrat calls GOP leader ‘sad’

The Latest on request for accommodations by paralyzed Democratic lawmaker (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Assembly says a paralyzed Democratic lawmaker timed going public with his requests for accommodations to undermine the GOP legislator's assuming the head of a national organization.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Thursday in an interview on WISN-AM accused Rep. Jimmy Anderson of trying to make Vos look bad just before he became president of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Democrats had asked Vos to make accommodations months earlier in private talks. Anderson says he went public only after Vos took no action.

Anderson says no one knows what the NCSL is or cares who is president. He says if Vos believes that was his motive, he is "sad and myopic."

Vos says Republicans will be discussing possible accommodations to make for Anderson.

7:41 a.m.

Wisconsin's Assembly Republican leader says he expects accommodations will be made to a paralyzed Democratic legislator who has asked to be able to phone in to meetings when he's unable to attend because of his disability.

Speaker Robin Vos says on the Jay Weber show Thursday on WISN-AM that "I'm sure at the end of the day we will make accommodations" but he did not specify what they would be. He has already promised to make recordings of meetings available that Anderson misses.

Anderson has asked to be able to call into meetings, which is currently against Assembly rules. He's also asked that the Assembly not hold overnight sessions. No Republicans signed onto a letter Anderson sent on Wednesday asking for accommodations.

Vos is accusing Anderson and Democrats of "political grandstanding," saying "everything they do is political and trying to make the other side look bad."