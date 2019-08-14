FBI: Man charged in death of Gary, Indiana mother of 2

An Indiana man has been charged in the death of a Gary, Indiana woman who disappeared last month after attending a concert in Illinois.

FBI spokesman Chris Bavender announced Wednesday that James McGhee faces a murder charge in Lake County, Indiana in the death of 27-year-old Sidney-Nichole Buchanan.

The 38-year-old McGhee was being described as a person of interest in the woman's disappearance before he was arrested by the FBI and Indiana State Police as he crossed into state from Illinois.

FBI officials said the agency's investigation revealed the mother of two was seen in Indiana after the July 27 concert in Tinley Park, and the presumption was she was taken across state lines against her will.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Buchanan's body was found in the Thornton-Lansing Road Forest Preserve south of Chicago. The Cook County medical examiner's office said Wednesday the cause of her death has not been determined pending further testing.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of 38-year-old James McGhee, Gary, Indiana, are asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655. Tips can remain anonymous. McGhee is 5-foot-9, 235 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He's known to frequent Gary, Indiana; Hammond, Indiana; and Chicago.