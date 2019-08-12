Wichita had slight uptick in voter turnout with mayor’s race

A law aimed at increasing voter turnout by moving local elections from the spring to the fall got its first real test in Tuesday's election for Wichita mayor.

The Wichita Eagle reports that turnout in this year's mayoral primary in Wichita, the state's largest city, was 10%. That is only a slight uptick from the 9.8% in the 2015 mayoral primary, the last spring election.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman says things had seemed to be going better and she was surprised when the turnout ended up being almost exactly the same as four years ago.

Turnout for primary elections in some other Kansas counties was also low this year, but those counties did not have a mayoral election in a large city like Wichita.