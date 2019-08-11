New Hampshire sheriff charged with drunken driving

A New Hampshire sheriff is facing drunken driving charges.

WMUR-TV reports that Tilton police received a report that Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard was driving erratically, and the caller followed Hilliard's vehicle into a restaurant parking lot where officers arrested Hilliard on Friday.

Hilliard's attorney, Jared Bedrick, said in a statement that the sheriff cooperated with local law enforcement officers. The statement said "critical evidence remains unanalyzed" and that there will be no further comment until the allegations have been reviewed.

Hilliard, who was not on duty, was released on bail and will appear in court later this month. Neither he nor his attorney responded to messages Sunday morning.