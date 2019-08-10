Political leaders in Kansas City lament gun violence

A crowd of at least 200 people gathered in Kansas City, Missouri, this week to hear a congressman, the mayor and other leaders lament gun violence, a topic that was especially troubling in the wake of attacks in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The Kansas City Star reports that the leaders on Wednesday urged residents to pressure politicians to pass gun control measures.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II told the crowd at Metropolitan Community College that as painful as the weekend attacks were, he knows "it's going to happen again."

Kansas City is dealing with its own gun violence. The city had recorded 87 homicides through Thursday, nine more than at the same time in 2018.