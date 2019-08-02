Glendale names assistant police chief as its interim chief

The city of Glendale has named Chris Briggs as its interim chief of police.

The appointment was announced Thursday.

Briggs has served as assistant chief of police since February 2016.

He will replace former police chief Rick St. John, who retired after 23 years with the city.

Briggs joined the Glendale Police Department in 1992.

His most recent assignment was the assistant chief overseeing the Investigations and Administrative Bureau.