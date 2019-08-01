Portland police release name of man fatally shot by officer

The Portland Police Bureau has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Lane C. Martin was shot by officer Gary Doran in Southeast Portland after responding to call about a man trying to break into a vehicle.

Police say when confronted by a security officer, the person displayed a hatchet.

Police on Thursday also released photos of a hatchet and a small knife said to have been in Martin's possession during the encounter with officers.

The bureau said Wednesday that acting Sgt. David Kemple and officer Nicholas Bianchini both used less lethal force during the incident.

Detectives continue to investigate.