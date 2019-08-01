Officer shoots, wounds man at Chippewa Falls motel

A law officer has shot and wounded a person who authorities say was making threatening statements at a Wisconsin motel.

Chippewa Falls police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday at the Indianhead Motel.

Police Chief Matt Kelm says the person was believed to be armed and had made threatening statements.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team responded. Kelm says the person was shot by law enforcement and taken from the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Leader-Telegram reports no residents or officers were hurt. Authorities say there is no danger to the public.