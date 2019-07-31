The Latest: Democratic hopefuls target Trump, front-runners

From left, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock participate in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. AP Photo

The Latest on Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump and some of the leading Democratic presidential candidates are the targets of opening statements at the second night of the Detroit debates.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is going after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for not promising enough change to the country's structure.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet says Trump "frankly doesn't give a damn about your kids or mine."

Harris is repeating her pledge to "prosecute the case" against Trump, while Biden is sticking to his promise to "restore the soul of this country" after four years of Trump.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was forced to pause for hecklers shouting "fire Pantaleo," a reference to the New York City police officer officials opted not to charge in the death of Eric Garner.

__

8:20 p.m.

Joe Biden is trying to keep it light with one of his top rivals and sharpest critics as Democratic presidential candidates begin their second debate Wednesday in Detroit.

As the former vice president and California Sen. Kamala Harris shook hands on stage, Biden smiled and said, "Go easy on me, kid."

Harris called Biden by his first name as she smiled in return.

Biden is a 76-year-old white man. Harris is a 54-year-old black woman.

Their generational and racial differences were on display last month in the first debate, when Harris hammered Biden for his opposition to federal court-ordered busing in the 1970s as a way to desegregate public schools like Harris's elementary school in California.

Biden has promised to defend his record more forcefully in this debate.

__

8:05 p.m.

Night two of Democrats' second set of presidential primary debates is underway in Detroit, with Joe Biden flanked by Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

The lineup puts the white former vice president between two black senators who have sharply criticized Biden's record on matters of race.

Biden has promised he'll counter more aggressively than he did in the June debate.

Harris hammered Biden in that opening round for opposing federal busing orders issued in the 1970s to desegregate public schools like hers in California.

Booker has blasted Biden for helping write a 1994 law blamed for accelerating mass incarceration.

Biden could look to highlight Harris' evolving positions on health care as she argues for a "Medicare for All" plan but insists she won't raise middle-class taxes to pay for it.

__

7:55 p.m.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is again complaining about what she describes as lopsided allocation of time among candidates at the Democratic presidential debates.

In a tweet apparently composed by her sister, Gabbard on Wednesday tweeted that, if the second debate night in Detroit "is as biased/unfair as last night," then the Democratic National Committee "needs to reconsider CNN hosting future debates."

The tweet from Gabbard says questions were "very biased and lopsided in favor of certain candidates" and says the network "should not be picking winners and losers."

It's the second time Gabbard has gone after a host network for alleged unfairness. Following the previous round of debates, Gabbard's sister wrote from the congresswoman's Twitter account that "it's clear who MSNBC wants to be president: Elizabeth Warren."

__

5:10 p.m.

Joe Biden knows the attacks will be coming. The question for the former vice president in Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate will be whether he handles them in a way that restores confidence to his anxious supporters.

Biden will be forced to defend his record as nine eager rivals fight to knock him from his front-runner perch in the increasingly combative primary.

Biden's advisers say he expects to face pointed questions about race in particular, having stumbled in the opening debate when confronted by California Sen. Kamala Harris over his record on school integration. The pair will be joined onstage by a second senator of color, Cory Booker of New Jersey, who in recent days seized on Biden's decades-old support for criminal justice laws that disproportionately hurt minorities.