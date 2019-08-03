‘Trailblazer’ takes new challenge after decades of service

In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 photo, Michelle Boyd, former chief deputy of the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, poses for a portrait in Sioux Falls, S.D. Boyd will be transitioning to be part-time with the sheriff's office and part-time as the county's service coordinator. Abigail Dollins

In a way, Michelle Boyd's interest in criminal justice started with accounting.

The Yankton native started her collegiate years with an accounting major, but she switched after hearing her roommate talk about some of the cases she was learning about in criminal justice classes.

"Accounting is a great career, just not for me," Boyd, 49, said with a laugh.

Nearly three decades after shifting her career focus, Boyd sits at her desk in the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, with a view of the second jail project she's overseen during her 26 years in Sioux Falls law enforcement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Her desk is full of documents that share space with constantly buzzing phones and family pictures, including images of her kids playing volleyball and hockey.

Boyd gets teary-eyed when discussing her career path as deputy, sergeant, lieutenant, jail warden, chief deputy and liaison for emergency communications.

The heartbreaking situations she's seen on the streets, in the jail or at drug court, and the strong bonds she's made with other law enforcement are aspects of her job that stay with her as she approaches another career shift.

She is about to step into somewhat new territory and become the program and services manager for Minnehaha County — another step along her path of public service.

"I'm more interested in trying to find ways to help people find ways to keep them out of the system and getting them back on track," Boyd said. "This helps me to work toward that goal."

It's a new position, created when county commissioners realized there were a lot of projects that needed a point person. They knew Boyd was reaching the retirement age for law enforcement.

"We created the job first, and were able to entice her into it," commission chair Jean Bender said. "She's too gifted and too able (to be done). She's been a trailblazer."

When Boyd graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1993, she didn't think she'd stay this long within the same city and office.

But it didn't take her long to figure out she'd found her niche.

She has held just about every position that exists within the sheriff's office, finding ways to make an impact. Within the last few years, she was liaison to Metro Communications when the emergency communication agency's leadership was in transition.

Boyd spent the majority of her time working in the jail, but she would respond to some calls as a supervisor. The calls that stick out are the ones that drum up tears, both sad and grateful. Sad for the families hurt by whatever had happened, and grateful for her coworkers with whom in those moments she built a strong bond.

"We have such good officers," Boyd told the Argus Leader . "You grow up with them, go through a lot of these things with them. The bond we have is strong. I'm going to miss the friends."

She recalled her early days as a deputy at the jail, where she watched over inmates typically lodged for charges such as drunk driving, marijuana possession, failing to appear to court and failing to pay fines.

These days, she said, most people facing those types of charges are out on the 24/7 program or electronic monitoring, while people accused of more serious crimes are the ones in jail cells.

"Working in the jail when I was younger, there was maybe a handful of inmates that were serious offenders that you had to be careful of," Boyd said. "We don't really house low-risk offenders anymore. People who are behind bars need to be behind bars. That has changed since I started."

Methamphetamine wasn't on anyone's radar when Boyd got her first badge.

She would see people struggling with alcohol, marijuana and cocaine, but meth was not a central part of law enforcement's discussions at that point.

It's now something they see on an all-too-regular basis. Within the last five years, confiscations of meth by Sioux Falls police have increased from just over 9,000 grams to more than 25,000. Meth-related arrests statewide have increased threefold in the same time period.

"What meth is doing to our community is so scary to me," she said.

She's hopeful, though, that the community's attitude toward how to help is transitioning, and she's looking forward to using her new role to contribute.

It's easy to have a "lock 'em up" attitude when first stepping into law enforcement.

It was no different for Boyd.

In one of her first jobs in the jail, she'd see people cycle through again and again.

"I'd think to myself, 'Why can't they just stay out of jail? Aren't they tired of this?'" Boyd said.

Then she got involved working with addicts in drug court. She learned their history, their story, why they started using drugs, what trauma led them to numb themselves with substances.

"Had I known that way back when, would I have tried to do something different or make a different impact?" Boyd said, tears welling under her eyes.

"Unfortunately they made some decisions in their life that some of us haven't made. They're struggling to raise their children, hold their job, keep a home, those kinds of things. I probably wasn't as understanding or compassionate."

While in her next title she technically won't be considered law enforcement anymore, Boyd is thankful she's not done interacting with the justice system.

She'll continue working with drug court in her new role as program and services manager, and she will step in for the sheriff's office once the mental health court begins this winter. Those specialty courts and the new triage center are things she sees as some of the biggest needs for those in the community struggling with addiction and mental illness.

"It takes a while to move toward seeing things in a different light than strictly law enforcement," Boyd said. "The specialty courts are a different mindset. People will fail a (urine test) and the goal is not to put them in jail because they used. The goal is to find out why they're using, how to keep them from using and to provide them more resources and treatment so they don't continue to use."

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said Boyd's next step is a perfect fit for her.

"She's a strong leader but also extremely caring and compassionate," Milstead said, nodding to her involvement with the drug court since it started. "We're excited to keep her in our operation, just in a different role."

Boyd will pick up the title as programs and services manager full time this September.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

An AP Member Exchange shared by the Argus Leader.