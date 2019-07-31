Correction: Election 2019-Mississippi Governor-Glance story

In a story July 30 about campaign finance reports in the Mississippi governor's race, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Democrat Jim Hood had $902,467 cash on hand. The correct figure for Hood is $1.5 million.

A corrected version of the story is below:

A look at campaign funds in Mississippi governor's race

Republican Tate Reeves is still raising and spending more money than other candidates in the Mississippi governor's race

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi candidates had a Tuesday deadline to file campaign finance reports showing how much money they had raised and spent through Saturday. Candidates who do not have primary opponents were not required to file reports Tuesday. The fundraising figures for this month cover July 1-27.

This is a brief look at reports for governor:

REPUBLICANS

— Tate Reeves of Flowood: Raised $364,292 this month and $5 million so far this year. Spent nearly $1.2 this month and $5.7 million so far this year. Cash on hand, $5 million.

— Bill Waller Jr. of Jackson: Raised $24,375 this month and $1.2 million so far this year. Spent $499,311 this month and $1.1 million so far this year. Cash on hand, $117,501.

— Robert Foster of Hernando: Raised $47,980 this month and $179,401 so far this year. Spent $40,767 this month and $176,062 so far this year. Cash on hand, $15,634.

DEMOCRATS

— Jim Hood of Houston: Raised $283,140 this month and $1.6 million so far this year. Spent $219,684 this month and $1.1 million so far this year. Cash on hand, $1.5 million.

— William Bond Compton Jr. of Meridian: Raised no money this month and $1,000 this year. Spent no money this month and $1,000 this year. No cash on hand.

— Robert Shuler Smith of Jackson: Raised $3,844 this month and $21,789 so far this year. Spent $3,240 this month and $20,279 so far this year. Cash on hand, $1,511.

Reports were not immediately available after the filing deadline for Democratic candidates Michael Brown of Lorman, Robert J. Ray of Meridian, Gregory Wash of Forest, Velesha P. Williams of Flora and Albert Wilson of Jackson.