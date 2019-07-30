Canada police shift manhunt for teen slaying suspects

In this recent photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, RCMP officers canvas homes and buildings in the Gillam, Manitoba area, as they continue to search for two teenagers being sought in the killings of three people in northern British Columbia. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP)

Canadian police say they've pulled out of a remote northern town after an intensive search turned up no sign of two fugitive teenagers suspected of killing three people — a college professor, a North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police used dogs and drones, helicopters, boats and even a military Hercules aircraft to scour the area around York Landing, Manitoba. But they were unable to confirm a possible sighting of the two men reported by members of a neighborhood watch group.

That shifts the hunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky back toward another remote town, Gillam, where a vehicle that had been used by the suspects was found burned last week.