Sumter park to feature new sculpture of birds taking flight

A 24-foot tower of larger-than-life birds taking flight will be installed at a South Carolina park.

Sumter Mayor Joe McElveen says the sculpture by Grainger McKoy will be the centerpiece of a new entrance to Swan Lake-Iris Gardens.

The Sumter Item reports that he told the city council the work will close the driveway to the main parking lot for six months, starting July 29.

The project includes a new right-hand turn lane into the park, a brick walk, granite cobblestones for vehicles and expanded landscaping.

The park will remain open, including another parking lot.

The Sumpter City Council approved a $2.2 million contract for the project Tuesday.

City Manager Deron McCormick said it's being paid for by a combination of private and state money and the city's Hospitality Fund.