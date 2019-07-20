Sheriff hopes court date texts, online pay cut warrants

A Louisiana sheriff's office says it will start notifying folks about upcoming court dates via text messages by the end of July.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the new notification system this week. The message will also give the recipient the option to pay fines associated with the citation or summons rather than go to court.

Webre says the system is aimed at curbing the large number of contempt of court warrants issued for people who fail to pay or attend court.

The sheriff's office will use their own records of cell phone numbers of people they encounter to issue the text messages. The office plans to pilot the system over the next several months before rolling it out to all individuals for whom cell phone numbers are available.