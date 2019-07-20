Jury acquits officer of dereliction in 137-shots fired case

A jury has acquitted a Cleveland police supervisor of dereliction of duty for her role in an extended chase that ended with two unarmed black people being killed in a 137-shot barrage of police gunfire.

Cleveland.com reports an East Cleveland jury deliberated two hours Friday before acquitting Sgt. Patricia Coleman of the misdemeanor charge.

Coleman was among five supervisors facing charges after Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams were killed in November 2012 in an East Cleveland school parking lot. The supervisors were not among the 13 officers who fired shots that night but were accused of failing to control officers involved in the chase.

Charges in East Cleveland were previously dropped against three of the supervisors. A fifth still faces trial.

Coleman's attorney said he was pleased with the verdict.